Gov’t admits HLRF is all about positions

The Minister of Information has admitted that the high-level revitalization forum is all about government positions.

The parties last week rejected the IGAD bridging proposal, stalling the peace talks.

In reaction to this, some members of the public, including refugees and women groups, criticized the warrying parties for the collapse of the talks.

They said both the government and opposition groups are not interested in a peaceful settlement because they do not care about the people who have been suffering since the outbreak of the violence in 2013.

Some appealed to the parties to put the interests of the people and the nation above their own.

However, Michael Makuei, who is also the official spokesman of the government and a peace delegate to the talks, said: