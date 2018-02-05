Gov’t officials accused of diverting humanitarian money

Some individuals in the government divert to their pockets some money that has been allocated to humanitarian assistance, the US acting ambassador to South Sudan has said.

Michael Morrow said his fellow Americans pay taxes to help the people of South Sudan.

Unfortunately, he said, some people in the government use the cash for their own interest.

“We feel that some of the government agencies rather than thanking for our contribution are simply putting out their hands and asking for a certain cut of that,” said Mr Morrow.

“I don’t think the money they are taking is going into the national treasury to support the people of South Sudan.”

Mr Morrow said his government has so far spent over 3 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance in the country.