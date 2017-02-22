Gov’t accused of denying peacekeepers entry visas

The United Nation Mission in South Sudan says the government has denied over 100 peacekeepers entry visas.

The soldiers are supposed to join the forces that are on the ground.

UNMISS Head David shearer says this is interfering with the mission’s effective operations.

Although Mr. Shearer did not mention the nationalities of the personnel, he said the mission had already talked to the government about the arrangements.

“There is some problem within the bureaucracy of the government which is not allowing them [peacekeepers] to be able to get them into the country,” the UNMISS Chief said during a press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

“This is a real problem and it interferes with effective operations of the forces.”

In response, the foreign affairs spokesperson, Amb Mawien Makol, says the government did not deny the peacekeepers from entering the country, but was following the normal procedures.

“You know sometimes these people should understand one thing here; the government has the procedure of the entrance of foreigners into the country. That is normal,” Amb Makol told Eye Radio.

“In many cases, we need to know the identity of the people that are coming and their valid identifications when they come to south Sudan.”

Up to 17,000 troops, including 4,000 for the Regional Protection Force have been authorized by the UN Security Council.

In addition are up to 2,001 police personnel, including individual police officers, formed police units and 78 corrections officers.