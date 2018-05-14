Gov’t accepts additional VP post not filled by Machar

A civil society leader says he observed that peace delegates were unwilling to compromise during the recent pre-revitalization forum meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On Sunday, IGAD provided a detailed summary of the pre-revitalization forum consultative meeting.

According to its report, IGAD noted that the transitional government said it would agree to three assistant presidents, but will not be filled by Dr Riek Machar, a stance the IO rejects.

“If you ask me in terms of mathematics or in terms of assessment, it is not a big progress. They still have disagreement on the outstanding issues of last time,” said Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

The government said the incumbent presidency should be maintained and it will only accept creation of the office of additional vice president.

TGoNU said it will maintain the three clusters of governance, economy, and service – each to be headed by a vice President and deputized by an assistant to the president.

It stated that two of the positions – one of which will be held by a female, will go to the opposition – and the remaining one for the TGoNU, which the IO also rejects.

TGoNU said it will accept a slight reduction of 80:20 power ratio it suggested earlier in order to accommodate more members of the opposition and rejected demand by the opposition for a prime minister.

However, most of the opposition’s previous demands such as return to 10 states, reconstitution of the transitional assembly to comprise 170 MPs, dissolution of the security sector structure, as well as demilitarization of Juba, have not changed.

“If they don’t change the attitudes towards resolving the political difference in a non-violent way, still they will be having headache here and there,” Mr Yakani added.

The next phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum is expected to commence on Thursday.