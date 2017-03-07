Gov’t won’t accept judicial process outside peace deal

South Sudan government will not accept any judicial process outside the peace agreement, a government delegation to Geneva has allegedly told the Human Rights Council.

It’s not clear what prompted the statement, but recently, three members of the UN Human Rights Commission called on the international community to form an independent mechanism in advance of the establishment of the hybrid court in the country.

The commission is mandated to monitor and report on the situation of human rights in the country for a period of one year, as well as make recommendations for its improvement.

It was also to provide guidance on transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation, and healing, as appropriate in the peace agreement.

Special Presidential Advisor Nhial Deng Nhial, who was one of the delegates headed by the First Vice president, says they had an opportunity at the council’s 34th session in Geneva to clarify provisions of the peace agreement on issues related justice.

Mr. Nhial said Taban Deng Gai explained that the peace agreement has provisions on accountability processes, and no process should be conducted outside the deal.

“There is no point of going outside the agreement to look for processes to address issues of accountability when there are processes embedded in the peace agreement,” he told the state-run television last evening upon return from Geneva.

“So the FVP took that opportunity to explain already process in motion within the agreement and there is no need to set up other processes that will conflict with what is in the agreement.”

According to Chapter Five of the peace agreement, there shall be a commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing.

It will be an independent body to establish an impartial historical record of human rights violations and facilitate reconciliation and healing.

In the same chapter, there shall also be a Hybrid Court for South Sudan, comprising national Judges with a majority of them being non-South Sudanese Africans.