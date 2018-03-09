Governors strike cattle keepers’ movement deal

An interstate resolution reached in Terekeka stipulates that no cattle herder is allowed to cross another state without the consent of the respective state authorities, according to the Minister of Information in Terekeka.

Philip Ladu said the deal was recently struck by state governors and chiefs from Amadi, Terekeka, and the greater Lakes in Tali more than a week ago.

It is among several measures aimed at minimizing cattle theft and conflict between cattle keepers and farmers in the region.

Mr Ladu said a joint border committee that was formed earlier has been tasked with regulating the movement of cattle keepers in the region:

“In case of any cattle keeper wants to cross a state, he should have to work in consultation with the committee and the committee has to notify the state authorities,” he told Eye Radio.

“The cattle keepers should be coordinated by the local chiefs and the elders who are actually at the cattle camps and the routes should be directed so that it does not interfere with the farms.”

Other recommendations agreed upon during the conference include; disarmament of herders, identification of specific grazing areas and routes as well as acquisition of clearance documents for cattle traders.

The meeting held in Terekeka is a follow up to previous meetings held in Yambio earlier this year.