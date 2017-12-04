Governors resolve to relocate army

A governors’ conference held in Yambio last week resolved to relocate army barracks eight miles from the civil populations.

There have been reported incidents of disagreement between civilians and members of the army in the town.

The move is one of the resolutions of the conference of governors from the former Western Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

It was held under the theme: “Peace within and across the borders.”

“The conference resolved and recommended to the national government to relocate all army at least 8 miles away from civil population,” said Hon. Margret Fozia, the Speaker of Amadi State Legislative Assembly, as she read out the governors’ communiqué.

The governors also agreed to collaborate and develop their states and improve the living conditions of their people.

Hon. Fozia said these will be done by promoting “equality before the law and avail equal opportunities to people to build trust and confident” and “strengthen and empower state institutions to provide rule of law, promote rule of law and good governance”.

“To work together politically, align and realign as people that share common heritage, culture and affinity” are among the resolutions of the conference, she added.

The governor’s conference was an initiative and a platform to discuss and analyze intra- and inter-state peace, security and socioeconomic development.