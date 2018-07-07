Gov’t cancels Independence Day celebration

Cabinet Affairs Minister declares the government has canceled the celebration ahead of the countryâ€™s Independence Day.

Dr. Martin Elia Lumuro attributes this to the economic hardship which is affecting the lives of ordinary citizens.

He spoke to journalists after the regular Council of Ministries Meeting on Friday.

â€œI will be very frank with you and say that our economy doesnâ€™t support us to celebrate in the big way that we normally would have done in all the states,” Dr. Elia said.

D. Elia said that the country can’t celebrate when other are still living as IDPs in the country.

“There is no need to having a celebration only in Juba leaving all the states out, there is no need celebrating when you have people in IDPs Camps, people in refugee and families not able to survive because of the economic hardships that have imposed on the government by this senseless war,” He said.

He said the country can’t afford to spend money on the celebration when many are struggling to survive across the country.