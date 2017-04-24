Golden Wings suspends operations over hard currency access

The aviation company, Golden Wings, has indefinitely suspended flights to all its destinations, the Operations Manager of the company has said.

Captain Badradin Sule, told Eye Radio that the suspension was due to high operation cost and the shortage of US dollars in the market.

“We hire both planes and captains flying those planes in the region and we buy everything in dollars, we buy fuel and pay our pilots in US dollars.” said Sule.

Mr. Sule said the company suspended its operation three weeks ago.