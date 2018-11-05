Gok’s teacher arrested for impregnating class 7 pupil

A teacher in Gok State has been detained for allegedly impregnating his class 7 pupil, the state minister of education has said.

State authorities said teacher Daniel Mawau, was a volunteer-teacher in Abiriu ECS Primary School since 2014.

The age of the young girl is not clear, but a P7 pupil is normally 12 or 13 years old.

According to the state Minister of Education, Chol David, after the school administration realized that the unnamed girl’s stomach was protruding, it called for a meeting.

Speaking to Eye Radio via telephone from Cueibet on Friday, the minister said the teacher has been arrested and will soon be taken to court.

“In Abiri county, there is one school, the ECS primary school. one of the volunteer teachers impregnated a primary -7 school girl. He is now in a police station waiting for trial.”

According to the South Sudan general Education Act 2012, any teacher or staff member who impregnates a learner shall be dismissed and de-registered.

And Article 8 said pregnant learners shall have the right to remain in school or gain re-entry to school after delivery.