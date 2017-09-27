Gok MPs petition gov’t over ‘constitutional crisis’

A Member of Parliament in Gok says MPs in the area have filed a petition against the state government over the detention of five lawmakers.

John Marik Makur says the MPs submitted the petition to the council of states and legal authorities to intervene.

On Friday, he told Eye Radio that five of his colleagues including a minister were arrested for allegedly failing to attend a seating.

They are Santino Manyel Mading, the assembly chief whip and Ayen Maan Ador, the Minister of Physical infrastructure.

The others include; Simon Mayar Marial, Malek Machot Padai and Ater Machar.

“Constitutional crisis”

Hon. Makur said the lawmakers were arrested without lifting their immunity which indicates a “clear violation” of the interim constitution of the state.

“This is a constitutional crisis in our state. I condemned it and I think our petition is before the council of states and other institutions which are relevant for court,” he said.

Hon. Makur said the detention of the MPs is politically motived.

For her part, the speaker of Gok state assembly, Umjima Philip, said the MPs are still in detention because they conducted illegal meetings outside the assembly premises.

“The fate of the MPs is that they will wait until they will be taken to the court because for me as speaker of the state assembly, I am trying my level best,” she said.