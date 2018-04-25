Gok governor operates under a tree

Authorities in Gok have confirmed that the state governor is operating under a tree.

This comes after a photograph of the governor, Madhang Majok, was widely shared on the social media over the weekend.

In the picture, the governor is seated behind a big plastic table.

On the table are writing materials, office stamp and table nametag flanked by two flags.

And it reads: Major-General Madhang Majok Meen, Governor of Gok State – Cueibet.

“We are operating under the trees since you know Cueibet was one of the counties that didn’t have any infrastructure,” said John Madol, the Gok State information minister.

“We are all operating under the trees – the governor and the ministers. We don’t have offices completely but we are now constructing [offices].”

Gok is one of the states that was formed from the former Lakes when the 10 states were subdivided into 28 in 2015.

The state minister of information said the office of the former commissioner of Cuibet, now the state capital, is being used as the state assembly and therefore the rest of the government including the governor have been operating under trees.

As a result, the community raised funds for the last two years to construct the state secretariat and offices.

Mr Madol said the construction, which is always supervised by the governor under the tree, will be completed in two months.

Being a new state, Gok faces a lot of challenges including infrastructure and mobility of government officials, according to him.

The ministers and the whole cabinet don’t have vehicles and “they walk to the office and this cannot stop mobility”.

However, Mr Madol said the state has formed a three year master plan to improve the state.

He called on the public to be patient and calm as they execute their ideas.