Gogrial, Twic youth accuse army of conscription

Some youth in Gogrial and Twic say the army is conscripting young men in the states.

According to media reports, the SSPDF there intends to recruit about 1200 youth from the Twic State alone.

Relatives of some of the boys who have been forcefully enlisted into the military there say they do not understand why.

One man who requested anonymity describes to Eye Radio what exactly is happening over there.

“I can see this one, it is a government set up because they are the ones responsible for the organized forces that are on the ground. We don’t other forces like forces of Thomas Cirilo in our area.”

“I am appealing to our government to try to use good mobilization in a way that doesn’t offend people,” he said.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the governor of Twic state, Atem Madut, denied such a thing was taking place but said: “SSPDF forces are collecting data of their soldiers around the villages.”

He further explained; they are collecting their deserters – those who deserted their units and went to the villages.”

However, the Army Act of 2009 stipulates that enrolment into the military service shall be voluntary, except where the Legislative Assembly, on the recommendation of the President, decides or deems it otherwise.

Section 21 also spells out that recruitment shall be representative, widely publicized, and carried out in accordance with the rules and procedures as prescribed by law and regulations.