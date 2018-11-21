Gogrial gov’t inaugurates Revenue Authority, removes illegal check-points

The Governor of Gogrial has directed members of the organized forces to remove all illegal checkpoints in the state with immediate effect.

Victor Atem Atem gave this order during the inauguration of the state revenue authority in the state capital, Kuajok, on Tuesday.

Gogrial is among the states where the establishment of improved revenue collection systems is being piloted, to enhance domestic resource mobilization from the non-oil sector.

Other states include Jubek, Gbudwe and Aweil, with support from the National Revenue Authority, UNDP and the government of Japan.

At the launch, Governor Victor Atem said the State Revenue Authority would strengthen the tax collection system and ensure transparency and accountability in the management of state revenues:

However, Mr Victor said some individuals accused him for being responsible the mushrooming of illegal check points in the state, which he rubbished.

“Yesterday, I was given a report that some of the institutions quarrelling over the checkpoints that I am sending my people. I don’t have people these are government people.”

For this reason, he directed the organized forces and relevant institutions in the state to respect the new system and allow the state revenue office to do its job.

“I want to ask all government forces; the police, fire brigade, national security, CID, and army here; please let us get off from all those road blocks immediately.”

For his part, the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan – Sieji Okada – said his government is proud to support the establishment of the state revenue authority.

Ambassador Okada went on to say that the Japanese government believes that a solid foundation for revenue collection is paramount for effective service delivery.

“Actually one of the most important responsibility of states and governments is to provide services to the people, services such as health sector, clinics, roads and most importantly security.”

UNDP’s country director was also present at the inauguration of Gogrial State’s revenue authority in Kuajok yesterday.

In his remarks, Kamil Kamaludeen emphasized that the initiative is about enforcing accountability to the people.

“I am very pleased with what I heard today. I have heard farewell to illegal check points, bye – bye to lack of accountability because we have proper procedures where the money will go.”

On behalf of the National Revenue Authority – the Commissioner General –Dr Olympio Atippo, urged all institutions to allow government resources to be channelled in to the government account for service delivery.

Dr Atippo said the Commission is working to ensure the operationalization of the Single Treasury Account where all government revenues shall be routed.

“Everybody can not involve in revenue collection, that is why we have to establish institutions to take the responsibility of the revenue generation,” he said.

The establishment of an improved and transparent revenue collection system in the country is one of the measures to reduce dependency on oil revenues, strengthen non-oil revenue sector and strengthen expenditure control required to achieve short-term fiscal austerity objectives.

National Revenue Authority was established through the Act of parliament to accomplish this tasks.