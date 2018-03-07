Goat raiders arrested in Korok area

Police officers on Wednesday recovered over 100 goats they believe were stolen from Rajaf and Juba town areas.

Two suspects were arrested and the goats driven to the police station at Korok, Jebel area.

A police officer who did not want to be identified told Eye Radio that one of the suspects tried to escape but was apprehended.

The police had to shoot in the air after one of the suspects tried to escape.

He was later arrested while hiding behind a residence of Korok’s house.

It’s not clear when the goats were stolen.