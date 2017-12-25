Global Fund gives 86m dollars to HIV/AIDs Commission

About eighty six million U.S dollars has been granted to the South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commissions to combat Tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDs in the country.

The money given by the Global Fund International organization will help in addressing challenges faced in preventing and combating the three pandemics.

According to the organization, part of the money will also be used to treat tuberculosis and malaria in South Sudan.

The funds were disbursed through the Ministry of Health.

Global Fund is the world’s largest financier of anti-AIDS, TB and malaria programs.

The Chairperson of South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission, Dr. Esterina Novelo told Eye Radio that the funds will also be used for awareness and prevention campaigns.

“We are lucky as a country to get 86 millions and it caters for not only the treatment, but other services also needed like prevention of the three,” she said.



According to Global Funds International, the spending of such money is monitored by its Secretariat that must include various agencies and people living with the disease.