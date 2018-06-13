Give citizens their ‘rights’, Jubek told

The government of Jubek says it will look into the issue of a group of land owners who are asking for compensation for their land that has been occupied by UNMISS.

The 25 landlords say the land was given to the mission by the state government in 2016 without consulting them.

Their said they went ahead and raised a complaint to the Department of Privileges and Immunities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In April, the department summoned the UN mission over the allegation of land encroachment but it has not been resolved.

Francis Swaka, the Minister of Physical Infrastructure of Jubek, said he will look into the issue of the landlords.

“As soon as they have their own documents in their hands, something to give them ownership of that land, something will be done…I will look into the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, John Andruga is the Director International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is the rights of the citizens to demand for compensation of land with legal documents.

“The individuals have the rights to ask the Jubek State either in terms of monetary compensation or given another land,” he said.

Efforts to reach UNMISS were not immediately successful.

However, in April the head of UNMISS said he was surprised by the claims.

David Shearer said the mission got the land through an MoU with the government.