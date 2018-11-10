Why only five girls will seat for PLE in Buma state

There are only 5 girls out of 156 candidates that will seat for the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations in Buma, according to the state Minister of Education.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, Joseph Lili Moyo , said the 156 candidates hail from only four primary schools that are operating across the state.

Mr Moyo said among the 5 girls registered for the exams, four of them come from Buma state’s Accelerated Learning Program and one from Pibor Boys primary school.

He said the influence of tradition and customs are among the factors affecting Girl Child Education in the state.

“…as you know Buma state is one of the states that has very low girls enrolment in schools and this is because of the customs and traditions we have in our communities,” he said.

“They see girls as a source of wealth in their communities and that’s why they don’t believe much in girl’s education,” he stressed.

Minister Moyo described this as disappointing and appealed to the national government to increase the state’s budget for education to enable them construct more schools and conduct campaigns to influence communities to support education of the girl child.