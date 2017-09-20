Generator failures paralyze TNLA activities

Lack of electricity has paralyzed work at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly in Juba.

This week, the parliament was supposed to summon the minister of health, the minister of environment and the minister of petroleum regarding pollution in oilfields.

The Minister of Health and that of Humanitarian Affairs were also supposed to address parliament on the situation of people affected by floods in Lol State.

“There are some items to be discussed but it is very unfortunate that we have a problem,” said Paul Yoane, chairperson of the Information Committee.

The generators that supply the parliament with electricity are faulty.

He told Eye Radio that the assembly will resume its normal activities once they are repaired.

“Some mechanics are now working around the clock and we believe that tomorrow we’ll be have electricity in the house and the proceedings of the house will be resumed,” he added.

There have been similar black outs at the parliament in the recent past, some of which were blamed on fuel shortage.