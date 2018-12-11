Gender Min. to spearhead probe team to former Unity

The Minister of Gender, Awut Deng Achuil, has said she will lead a delegation to Northern Liech, in former Unity State, to investigate the reported mass rape of women there.

Last month, the medical charity, MSF, released a report stating that 125 women were raped, beaten and brutalized in Rubkona County.

It said the incident happened just within 10 days, a report the state government has dismissed.

“What I want to tell there is already a committee, and I am leading this committee to Bentiu to ascertain the information whether is correct or not correct,” Ms Awut spoke to women groups who handed her a statement calling for justice for the victims.

She said the committee would try to meet the alleged rape victims to hear from them.

“I wanted to see a woman that has been raped and speak to that woman.”

Ms Awut also questioned why MSF did not first share the report with the concern ministry before letting it out to the press.

“It was supposed to be shared with the government of South Sudan, but we have no information at all, she decried”