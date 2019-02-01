“Gender insensitive” agreement institutions

The interim chairman of the peace monitoring body R-JMEC has urged all the transitional security mechanisms, which currently have one female official, to be gender sensitive.

The security mechanisms include Joint defense Board, Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, Joint Transitional Security Committee, and the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board.

They are all responsible for the implementation of the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

In all these mechanisms, only one female – Angelina Teny – represents the women of South Sudan.

However, the revitalized peace agreement requires at least 35% women representation across all the agreement institutions.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day orientation and coordination workshop in Juba on Thursday, Amb. Augustino Njoroge called on the institutions to be mindful of the role women can play in the security sector.

“Many agreement institutions have been accused of being gender insensitive,” he told the military leaders. “I hope that you conform to the agreement with regard to the role of women in the security sector.”

Angelina “under siege”

For her part, Angelina Teny – the chairperson of the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board described as “suffocating” being the only female in the security institutions.

“I really feel that I am under siege in this place surrounded by men, it is kind of suffocating,” she said.

The security mechanisms were formed at the level of Chiefs of Staff and Directors General of National Security Service, Police and all other organized forces.

“At one time or another you must have been under siege, especially you the generals and you know what it feels like. It’s not a good feeling. But I hope that will change as we move forward.”

The peace parties were also earlier accused of offering only one position to women at the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC).

The Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare – Awut Deng Achuil – is the only female member of the NPTC.