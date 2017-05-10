Gen Malong leaves Juba for Yirol

The Minister of Information in Eastern Lakes says General Paul Malong Awan arrived in the state capital Yirol on Wednesday, barely a day after removal from office as the Chief of General Staff for the SPLA.

Majak Makur Majak says General Malong went to the office of the governor this morning and has agreed to return to Juba.

General Paul Malong was relieved in a presidential decree broadcast on SSBC TV last evening.

Mr Majak told Eye Radio that General Malong’s arrival initially caused panic, but calm has now returned.

“The security situation is normal, it’s just calm. It was actually threatened by the arrival of the former chief of staff general Paul Malong. We received him in our state. He was received by the Governor of Eastern Lakes and we had a meeting with him. We also informed him that your movement here has caused unnecessary allegations and we want you to go back to Juba as per the call of the President. As from now we are establishing contact with the headquarters especially the presidency. The governor is in contact so that the government sends a plane so that he can be flown back to Juba,” Mr Majak said.

Mr. Majak said General Malong arrived in Yirol with 20 body guards.

He said General Malong is only waiting for assurances to send the plane so that he could return to Juba.