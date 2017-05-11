Gen. Malong: Don’t panic

The former Chief of General Staff, General Paul Malong Awan, has confirmed that he will return to Juba.

General Malong left Juba after his removal from office on Tuesday night and went to Yirol in Eastern Lakes, where, according to the state minister of information, he went to the office of the governor.

As of Wednesday evening, he was in Yirol, but he said he would return to Juba once a plane has been sent to lift him and his soldiers.

“I am waiting for the airplane in Yirol. I will return to Juba when it comes,” Gen. Malong told a local community radio station.

I am a soldier and that I was moving with my bodyguards, so my moving with the guards should not surprise people and put them on panic,” he said.

After removal from office, he was replaced with his former Deputy for Administration and Finance, Gen. James Ajonga Mawut.

Gen. Ajonga took an oath of office at the presidential palace J1 yesterday.

“Ajonga is a brilliant officer. He is a very strong officer. He has contributed so much to this nation to get independent. I cannot be unhappy with his appointment,” Gen. Malong said.

He said the new chief of staff, Gen. James Ajonga Mawut was part of his team and they have achieved several things together.

“I was not the chief of staff alone. This means he contributed together with other South Sudanese during the struggle. Therefore, I can tell you that I did not command the army alone, he and other officers have done a lot,” he said.

General Malong also said that President Kiir has the right to remove and appoint anyone to command the army. He said he has been in contact with the president after the removal from office.