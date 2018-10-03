What Gen. Jok, Gen. Gatwich discuss in Khartoum

The SPLM/IO deputy spokesperson says its military leader and the army chief of staff have re-committed to disengagement of forces, to prevent further clashes in Equatoria and Unity regions.

Speaking from the Sudanese capital Khartoum this morning, Peter Manawa said Gen Gabriel Jok Riak and Gen Simon Gatwich Dual, met in Khartoum yesterday, to discuss mechanisms for the implementation of the permanent Ceasefire.

“Yesterday, there was a meeting between the chief of staff of the SPLA/IO and Chief of Staff of the government, they discussed how to sign the ceasefire again between the warring parties.”

This is the first time the two military officers are meeting since violence broke out in Juba in 2016.

Manawa said the two military leaders have agreed to recommit to the permanent Ceasefire.

“They agreed and signed a document yesterday for the ceasefire so that people will know that they have committed themselves again to stop whatever is happening around Equatoria right now.”

He said the two military officers also agreed to build confidence between the forces.

“The meeting was very good especially the chief of staff of the government he committed himself that he will stop all this ongoing fighting and he will disengage all the forces because they want to implement the peace agreement. They recommitted themselves to implement the peace agreement to build the confidence between all the forces in South Sudan.”

The meeting was witnessed by the Sudanese Chief of Staff – Gen. Kamal Abdulmaroof.

Today the Chiefs of defense forces from IGAD member states are expected to hold a meeting in Khartoum to discuss security and military arrangements in line with South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement.