Gen Jok appointed SPLA boss

President Salva Kiir has appointed General Gabriel Jok Riek as the chief of defense force.

He was first promoted to the rank of first lieutenant general.

General Jok Riak was the deputy army chief for operations and had been serving as the acting army chief after the death of General James Ajongo last month.

Jok Riak has commanded SPLA Sector One, which operates primarily within the former Unity State, since January 2013.

In 2015, he was listed by the UN Security Council for “actions or policies that have the purpose or effect of expanding or extending the conflict in South Sudan or obstructing reconciliation or peace talks or processes, including breaches of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement”.

In a separate decree read out on the state owned television last night, Kiir appointed members of the board for the national revenue authority, headed by Dr Anei Mangong.

The authority was established earlier this year.