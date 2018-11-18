Gen.Education Ministry to pay teachers three-month motivational cash

The Ministry of General Education has announced it is starting a three-month payment of the teachers’ 40-dollar motivational cash on Monday.

In a press conference yesterday, the Undersecretary, Michael Lopuke, said over 100 million SSP has been availed to pay both primary and secondary school teachers across the country.

He said out of the 104 pounds, the EU has provided 74 million to cater for 30, 000 teachers in more than 2,800 registered primary schools in the 32 states.

Each teacher is expected to receive 120 USD, but they will be given equivalent in pounds – an equivalent for this month, December and January next year.

“Every teacher will be paid a three month incentive at once which will amount to 18,850 SSP and this what every teacher is expected to take.”

The remaining 30 million Mr. Lopuke said, has been raised by the government to pay off more than 3,000 teachers in 229 secondary schools County wide-but for only two months.

“3,719 secondary school teachers will be paid two months of incentive, which totals to almost 30 million SSP and is from the government budget for the secondary schools

Michael Lopuke said the next payment will be in February next year when schools reopen for the academic year, 2019.

However, he said 85 schools in Amadi state will be excluded in the next round over the disappearance of about 300,000 pounds of the incentive for the last period recently.

Mr Lopuke said more than 500 teachers will be affected unless the state authorities account embezzled money.

“I would like to make very clear that Amadi state which has about 572 approved teachers from 85 primary schools is excluded from the forthcoming payment due to issues of accountability.”

“We have consistently informed and requested the state to account from the money that was withheld more than five months, but there is no response.”

Only government and faith-based schools teachers are entitled to receive the money