Gen.Education Ministry done distributing P.L.E question papers

The Minister of General Education has distributed the Primary Leaving Examination papers to all the states that are taking part in the national exercise.

Almost 50,000 candidates have been registered to the examinations scheduled to commence on Monday next week.

There are more than 1,152 centers nationwide.

“It is important that we ensure a smooth administration of the examinations. So we have distributed the examination questions papers to all the states.”

Deng Deng Hoc warned against malpractices saying those who caught cheating will face the consequences.

Fashoda and Maiwut states – which failed to sit the exams last year – will also miss out this time round because the highest class is Primary 7.G