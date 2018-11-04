Gen.Education Ministry: 2018 Primary Leaving Exams set

Preparations for the 2018 South Sudan Primary Leaving Exams have been completed, according the minister of general education, Deng Deng Hoc.

Mr Deng told a press conference in Juba on Friday that nearly 50,000 candidates have been registered to take the exams across the country.

He said that the number is much higher compared to 41, 993 last year.

“We are happy with the number that has been registered this year. This is a very good number…”

In 2017, 15,460 females sat for the papers, but this year the minister said has seen a significant increase in the number of female candidates.

Mr Deng said: “We are also happy with figure of girls almost 18,000 who have registered to do the examinations.”

The exams are scheduled to begin on the 26th of this month and will be administered in more than 1,152 centers nationwide.

“…. this is going to present logistical challenge because you will need to have invigilates in all these centers.”

“You also need to have policemen and other security organs to secure the centers and the examinations,” he added.

Mr. Deng said Fashoda and Maiwut states that failed to do the exams last year will also miss out this time around due of the effect of the war which he said interrupted education in the areas.

Last year, similar exams were first arranged from 5th to 8th of December, but were later delayed due to lack of funds.