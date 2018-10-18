Gen. Education Minister turns up for questioning at the TNLA

The minister of general education appeared before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to clarify issues concerning his docket.

These include sale of donated educational materials.

The materials include school bags, exercise books and textbooks which were donated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

Early this month, the ministry of general education issued a warning against the sale of 1.3 million books which were printed in China, raising questions how the books ended up in the markets.

Ahmed Mohamed Musa, the chairperson for the specialized committee for education, science and technology at transitional national legislative assembly told journalists;

“As you have heard that when we asked the ministry about this issue, they responded that they will do their best not to let these books to be in the market.”

In response to the issues raised by the committee, the minister of general education – Deng Hoc – said whatever happened to the textbooks is the responsibility of the states.

However, he assured the parliamentary that he will launch an investigation into the matter.

Honorable Musa said the committee will do follow up to ensure selling of the text books stops.

“We in the committee will make sure that this issue is no longer there…and if they don’t take any step on that we know how we can handle this issue.”

The committee also questioned the minister why majority of the candidates under performed in this year’s secondary school leaving examinations.

On the results of the 2018 secondary school leaving examinations, Deng Deng blamed the poor results on the conflict.

“We need to understand and interpret the results within the contexts of South Sudan as a country emerging from conflict as a country that still establishing its educational system,’”he responded to the MPs.

He also attributed the poor performance to lack of qualified teachers in the country:

“We have out of the 47 thousand teachers in the country, 96 % have primary school leaving certificates and secondary school leaving certificates. Where in the world do you have people with such statistics, teachers with such qualifications?

Out of the 32 states, eight regions did not take part in the exercise, due to what the minister earlier said there were either no candidates or the state facing insecurity.

They include Fashoda, Bieh, Latjor, and Central Upper Nile