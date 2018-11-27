Gbudue State authorities embark on massive peace compaign

Gbudwe State authorities say they are embarking on a massive dissemination of the revitalized peace agreement.

Hussein Enoka Ibrahim – the state minister of Information, said the exercise focuses on educating the entire community on all the chapters of the recently signed peace accord.

“We are telling them that this revitalized agreement is theirs, not the government. Because of this peace, civilians will relax; because of this peace civilian will develop.”

Mr. Enoka called on youth groups, the women union and members of the organized forces to own the agreement support the awareness campaign.

The revitalized peace agreement was signed on September 12th, in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa by President Salva Kiir and other opposition parties.

The National Pre-Transitional Committee established by President Kiir has started implementing the pre-transitional tasks.