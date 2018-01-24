Gbudwe to raise 10m yearly using new revenue collection system

Gbudwe state government expects to raise more than 10 million pounds worth of revenue this year, the Minister of Information has said.

This is because the state will soon start the use of a computerized system of revenue collection, said Gibson Bullen.

He told Eye Radio that the state has been losing millions of pounds to fraudsters due to improper revenue collection system.

“Initially we were just raising around 4 million or 6 million and the maximum was 8 million; so what we are projecting to be raised this year is 10 million or more than that,” said Mr Bullen.

He believes the new system will ensure revenues collected are properly channeled, to support development projects and improve service delivery in the area:

“We are going to tie down the loophole and the leakage that has been happening in the state, where the money was just ending up in the pockets of individuals.”

Last year, UNDP and the Japanese government launched the project to establish a unified tax system in Jubek, Aweil and Gbudwe states.

The project is aimed at empowering the three states to collect non-oil revenues to mitigate the impact of inadequate budgetary allocation.

Gibson Bullen said UNDP will soon airlift solar panels to the area, to power the equipment to be used in the digital revenue collection system.