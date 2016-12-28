Gbudwe relatively calm

Security situation in Gbudwe State has been relatively calm since the beginning of Christmas holiday, an official has said.

There had been reports of insecurity in the area, particularly in Ezo and Yambio counties.

Information Minister Gibson Bullen says there were no security threats reported anywhere in the state during the festive season.

Mr. Bullen urged all the civil servants to resume work in accordance with the circular letter sent to all the institutions by the National Government in Juba.

He warned that any government’s employee who fails to resume work tomorrow will be questioned and administration measures will be taken against those who will not report to work on time.