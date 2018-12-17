Gbudue set to deport Ugandan self-proclaimed prophet

Ugandan self-proclaimed Prophet who was sentenced to two years for committing adultery in Yambio is likely to be deported to his country before the end of the year, the state Information Minister in Gbudue has said.

In September, the court in Yambio sentenced Prophet Abiluson Isaac who was based in the Tabernacle of Witness Church, for committing adultery.

During an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, Hussein Enoka said the state government will ensure Prophet Isaac is deported to Uganda.

“The government of Gbudue state will work in coordination with the prison administration plus the legal personnel within the State in order to make the execution maybe before x-mass or after x-mass,” the minister said.

He added that the government will provide the transport for the deportation process because his three months are over.

The court reduced the term to three months which ended last Saturday, December 15th for deportation to take place because he is a foreigner.

In a separate development, authorities in Gbudue State are appealing to the National Government to speed up the process of sending the President of High Court to preside over capital offenses.

Last Month, Major Gen James Monday, the police commissioner in Gbudue state told Eye Radio that, capital offenses in Yambio have not been tried due to lack of a competent court in the area.

Hon Enoka emphasized that there is a need to send a competent judge to the State to go and presided over cases regarding murder, treason, terrorism and drug trafficking among others…

In October this year, authority in Gbudue detained a man suspected of throwing a hand grenade that left at least 10 people dead and others injured.

“You know that has been a big case, someone killed 10 people, it is not the county judge to take the decision on that case, can preside over the sitting, it needs the President of the high court himself to attend that can and take decisions and to judge the case.”

The minister appealed for a President of the High Court to be in Yambio for such issues because there are pending cases.

Hon Enoka went on to say that, the report on capital offenses has been presented to the President of High Court in Juba to look into the cases.

“The report was taken by the Governor to the President of the Republic of South Sudan and it was shared with the president of judges all over in the judiciary and they are studying the case,” he said.

He said that he is hopeful that a representative of the president of High Court is going to be sent to Yambio or transferred to the area so that he/she can look into such cases as it has been before.