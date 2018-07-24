Gbudue officials accused of selling HIV/AIDs patients’ food

People living with HIV and AIDS in Gbudue have accused some officials of selling their nutritious foodstuffs that were donated by the World Food Program.

The nutrition program is meant to improve the nutrition status of people living with HIV virus in the state – a figure the South Sudan HIV/AIDs Commission places at roughly 20,000 in Gbudue.

The food supplies include maize, beans oil and 500 milligrams of a nutrition package.

However, some of the intended recipients say they are given the food, which the find being sold in the market in Yambio.

“We are not getting the assistance which was brought here. But when we go to the market, we will find it being sold,” said one of the survivors.

Others say the state officials are also segregating some of the people who look healthier.

“Why they are segregating those who are somehow healthy? There is nothing called healthy in positive living,” stressed another survivor.

However, the Nutrition Officer at Yambio State Hospital – Justin Salvatore – said the food assistance targets only the malnourished people living with HIV virus.

“This nutrition program is targeting people living with HIV but not in general. But we are targeting the malnourished people,” he said.

Mr Salvatore however said that they are “surprised” that the food supplies are being sold in the market.