Gbudue governor suspends crackdown on indecent dressing

The Governor of Gbudue has suspended the crackdown on what the state local government described as indecent dressing.

In the operation on Wednesday, hundreds of young people – both girls and boys – were rounded up and taken to the police station in Yambio.

The children were in short dresses and tight tops. Some boys had long hair.

They complained to Eye Radio that the authorities shaved their hair by force.

“The way this thing was conducted of course was not in a good manner and I personally as the head of the state, I decided to say that is not the way it should be done,” said Governor Daniel Badagbu.

“I stopped it and I have told all the people who are engaged in it to stop it immediately.”

While addressing the young people before releasing them on Wednesday, the Gbudue State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement claimed that the exercise was meant to restore the dignity of the people of the state in terms of dressing.