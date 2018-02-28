Gatdet’s lawyer submits appeal against his death penalty

The defense lawyer of the former Spokesperson of Dr. Riek Machar on Tuesday submitted a petition of appeal against his death penalty.

James Gatdet, accused of treason last year, was sentenced to death by hanging by a court in Juba 2 weeks ago.

He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for other charges.

Mr. Gatdet was deported from Kenya in 2016 and has since been held at the National Security detention premises.

“What we have done today is one of the rights of the accused, meaning that we are going to the second stage of the trial, that is the Court of Appeal,” said Kur Lual Kur, the defense lawyer.

“If the appeal is not in our favor, we will go to the Supreme Court.”

The leadership of the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar earlier condemned the death penalty of Mr Gatdet.

It said the act is “unjust” and is contrary to the Cessation of Hostilities agreement and “basic human decency”.

The agreement signed in December 2017, recommits the parties to ending all forms of violence, protect civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

According to Article 9 of the deal, parties were supposed to release to the International Committee of the Red Cross all women, children and people detained in relations to the conflict.

The names of the prisoners of war and political detainees were supposed to be submitted to the ICRC 72 hours after the signing and the actual release to be done in 14 days.

Civil society groups and the national dialogue committee have also echoed voices to call on President Salva Kiir to pardon Mr Gatdet.