Gatdet’s death sentence ‘unjust’

The leadership of the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar has condemned the death penalty of James Gatdet.

The Former Spokesperson of the group was sentenced to death in a court in Juba on Monday. James Gatdet was accused of treason and other charges.

According to the state-run SSBC, Gatdet was also sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Mr Gatdet was deported from Kenya in 2016 and has since been held at the National Security detention premises.

The leadership of the SPLM-IO said the death penalty is “unjust” and is contrary to the Cessation of Hostilities agreement and “basic human decency”.

The agreement signed in December 2017, recommits the parties to ending all forms of violence, protect civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

According to Article 9 of the deal, parties were supposed to release to the International Committee of the Red Cross all women, children and people detained in relations to the conflict.

The names of the prisoners of war and political detainees were supposed to be submitted to the ICRC 72 hours after the signing and the actual release to be done in 14 days.

The IO leadership condemned the sentencing of Gatdet saying it is “another one of the continuous ploy by the regime to derail the peace process”.

It called on regional and international partners to intervene.