FVP vows to empower women

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, has vowed to empower women across the country.

According to the United States, South Sudan women and girls – who make up over 60 percent of the population – are most affected by the conflict.

Generally, South Sudan law promotes women’s involvement in decision making. However, low literacy levels and a general lack of opportunities affect them.

These acts as an obstacle to women’s empowerment and their imminent inclusion in decision making and their promotion as essential leaders for the sustainable development of the country.

“Our founding father John Garang de Mabior used to say ‘Sudanese women are marginalized of the marginalized’. A rural woman of South Sudan, unfortunately, lies at the bottom of the food chain. This year, 2018, it is our primary responsibility and challenge to reverse that trend,” Taban told celebrants during the commemoration of the IWD in Juba on Thursday.

“It is therefore, my expectation, that, as we celebrate the IWD, we should ponder on how women’s role can be enhanced in peacemaking, peacemaking process in the Republic of South Sudan – both as peacemakers and peacebuilders; how women’s participation in the political arena and other spheres of leadership is supported; how women’s economic empowerment through innovative agricultural approaches and trade as a foundation for building a prosperous sustainably viable economy is fully supported.”