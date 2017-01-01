FVP to visit Yei River

The First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is expected to visit Yei River State today.

The First Vice President is going to assess the general situation in the State, the chairperson for the reception committee for the First Vice President in the state has said.

However, according to Sudan Tribune website, the visit is part of the FVP’s plan to sensitize the populations and members of armed opposition faction, who have not responded to calls to cease hostilities and go to cantonment sites.

Jackson Abugo describes the anticipated visit of the Mr Deng as “exceptional” for the people of Yei.

“Today is an exceptional day in the life of this new state; we feel blessed for receiving such a high profile,” Mr Abugo told Eye Radio.

Yei River State has been experiencing insecurity for the last five months since the renewed violence in July that erupted in the national capital Juba.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes following the insecurity in the area.

FVP Deng is also expected to visit Torit and Yambio in Equatoria region before touring Wau in Bahr el Ghazal region.