FVP urges Troika to give S. Sudan chance to restore stability

The First Vice President is appealing to the Troika countries to give his government a chance to restore stability through peace talks, not sanctions.

On Wednesday, the US which is a member of the Troika, listed 15 South Sudanese oil-related entities for sanctions.

It said this restrictions will force the government and companies to show that the country’s oil will benefit its people and not enrich corrupt elites or fuel violence.

The US based think-tank, Enough Project on Wednesday said the move is an important step towards pressuring the government as the third phase of the Revitalization Forum approaches.

However, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said the government is ready to compromise in the next talks.

“We are still appealing to Troika, let them not hang us. Let them give us a chance; we can fix it because we are going to Addis wholeheartedly to compromise,” he said.

While addressing mourners at a funerary rite for the late veteran politician, Andrew Makur Thou in Juba on Thursday, Mr Taban said the country is also putting efforts to bring peace through the national dialogue.

“I believe peace is coming back to all villages of South Sudan. We are reducing the number of violations on daily basis and you don’t hear of frequent fighting,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Sentry published an investigative brief that sheds light on how South Sudanese elites are exploiting the country’s oil to fund militias and enrich themselves.

It suggested sanctions against individuals and entities involved.

The Global Witness also published a similar report accusing the state oil company Nilepet and the Ministry of Petroleum of using oil revenues to fund war.