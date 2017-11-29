FVP urges calm, restraint after Duk killings

First Vice President Taban Deng has called for calm and restraint after armed youth attacked and killed over 40 people in Duk, Jonglei state, yesterday.

Armed youth from a neighboring state attacked Panyang and Pajut areas in greater Duk, leaving over 40 people dead and several others injured.

According to Jonglei state officials, the attackers also abducted some children, burnt down homes, and drove away several heads of cattle.

“I assure the people of Duk Payuel and South Sudan populace at large that this matter is being treated with utmost seriousness by the presidency,” FVP Deng said ia statement seen by Eye Radio.

He said the incident will be “thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice”.

Several similar incidents have occurred in the area.