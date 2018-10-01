Funds crunch delays opening of JIA terminal – ministry of transport

Lack of a specified budget for the construction of the passenger terminal at the Juba International airport has delayed its completion, the ministry of transport has said.

The construction of the new terminal is part of a move by the government to upgrade the airport.

The undersecretary in the ministry, David Martin told Eye Radio that they have been indicating a specific amount in their budget allocation for the completion of passenger’s main terminal but it has never been released.

“If you go to the budget book you will see that no budget is being specified for that job to be complete and that is the main obstacle because according to the contract you have to pay the contractor in order to complete the work, so that is the main obstacle.”

He said lack of funds has been the main setback in the construction of the terminal at Juba International Airport.

“So many types of equipment have been purchased and this contract is linked directly to the government of South Sudan which is under the ministry of finance to pay for it, and that is where difficulties come every time you go it put in the budget but it falls out over the last years.”

In January 2009, the government signed a contract with ROCO Construction Company and a Consultancy Firm of more than $73 million to build a modern terminal at the airport.

However, earlier June, the management of the Juba International Airport told the media that the much-awaited opening of the new terminal was expected to take place by July, but that did not happen.