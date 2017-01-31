No fuel, no newspapers – media body

All newspapers across the country have not printed new editions for the last 2 days due to fuel shortage, a media body has announced.

All the newspapers use one commercial printing press, which they say has run short of fuel.

“I’m just now going to the printing press to find out what the situation is; but what they told us is that they do not have diesel to run the printing press,” said Alfred Taban, the Chairperson of Association of Media Development.

Taban, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of Juba Monitor, says this has caused print media houses to incur losses, and readers have been restricted from getting information.

Mr Alfred has called upon authorities concerned with supplying of fuel to make it available in the market so that the printing press can buy it.

“We ask the government to provide the printing press [with fuel] so that they are able to operate,” he added.

Editors of other newspapers have confirmed that they did not print over the last two days.

There has been a shortage of fuel scarcity in Juba and some parts of the country for the last few weeks.

However, some fuel is available on black market, but sold expensively, with a liter sold at 125 pounds.

Last week, the First Vice President suggested there is corruption in the fuel sector. Taban Deng Gai said his office would investigate reports that his office used about ten fuel trucks since he took office in July.