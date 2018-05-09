US ‘frustrated’ with lack of progress toward a deal

The United States is beginning a comprehensive review of its aid programs to South Sudan over “lack of progress” toward resolving the ongoing civil war.

Yesterday, the White House cited the promotion of military officials that have been sanctioned by the UN Security Council, including the new SPLA boss.

It also expresses concern over exile of others who signed the 2015 peace deal for initiating the review.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the White House declared: “The Government of South Sudan has lost credibility, and the United States is losing patience.”

The Trump administration calls for an interim government that would comprise of the warring parties and include a system of checks and balances.

It stated that the upcoming evaluation of assistance programs would focus on making sure the U.S. assistance is not contributing to the war.

“While we are committed to saving lives, we must also ensure our assistance does not contribute to or prolong the conflict, or facilitate predatory or corrupt behavior,” it further stated.

The US – through its humanitarian agency – USAID – has been providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, conflict mitigation assistance, essential services such as health care and education, and support for the 2005 CPA, which culminated in South Sudan’s independence.