Fresh fighting erupts in Latjor State

The Minister of Information in Latjor State says a fresh fighting between the SPLA and armed opposition group led by the former Vice president erupted in Nasir on Monday morning.

Peter Tuech told Eye Radio the fighting started as SPLA soldiers were trying to rescue four of their colleagues who were kidnapped by the IO.

The soldiers were fishing at a river when they were held captive.

“This morning, the SPLA tried to rescue those SPLA soldiers and then the fighting started. It was provoked by SPLA-IO by kidnapping SPLA soldiers at a fishing point,” said Mr Tuech.

On Monday morning, the SPLM in opposition under the former first vice president, Dr Riek Machar reportedly pulled out of the talks in Addis Ababa over the clash.

The group told the mediators that its position was attacked by the forces of the government.