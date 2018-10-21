Freed Gbudue detainees ‘can’t thank enough’

Six detainees from Gbudue who were freed from a detention facility in Juba on Friday are thankful for the implementation of the peace agreement.

The individuals were arrested for allegedly having political links with the opposition groups after the 2016 violence.

“Sons and daughters of Gbudue State who have been arrested for political link with the opposition were released from Juba and were brought here to Yambio,” Hussein Enoka, the state information minister confirmed to Eye Radio on Saturday.

“We are pleased with our government and this is in line with the implementation of the peace agreement that has been signed,” he said.

Some of those who were released spoke to the local media in Yambio.

Peter Batista is one of them: “I appreciate what the government has done to release us. We have suffered too much while in detention and finally they have freed us and that is why we are here.”

His colleague, Emmanuel Martin Jeffery said he had lost hope he would stay a life.

“I didn’t know that I will survive any more but the peace we have been praying for, it is the one I am speaking now.

Meanwhile, Justin John Yosa said “I didn’t know that I will speak again with you.”

“I appreciate our leaders for discussing our issue. We were arrested and now they have released us. We are now among you,” he said.

The six were among 24 individuals who were released under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross over the weekend.

It is not clear where the rest have been transported to, but according to ICRC, those freed were safely flown to different parts of the country with their consent.

The organisation said the release marks its first ever supervision since the agreement was signed in September this year.