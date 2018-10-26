UN free food ‘lazes’ citizens-Minister Onyoti   

The minister of agriculture and food security has said the UN food agencies should stop making South Sudanese lazy by giving them free food.

“My advice to the world food program. I don’t want people to be given free food…,” Onyoti Adigo stated.

Several humanitarian groups and UN food agencies have been offering food assistance to millions of South Sudanese since the outbreak of conflict in 2013.

Onyoti Adigo believes that this is encouraging laziness among many South Sudanese who can produce food by themselves.

“We don’t want to give free food, you give free food you are making our people lazy and that’s not the policy,” he added.

Onyoti has directed the World Food Program to provide agricultural tools to people to reduce dependency on aid instead of constantly feeding them:

“It is better to bring them agricultural tools and tell them you do the work so that they are able to do it, and this work needs to be monitored by the ministry.”

He said food aid to those energetic should only be inform of food for work.

But for the vulnerable groups such as the elderly and disable, minister Onyoti said: “…you can give them free food.”

However, years of conflict in South Sudan has left more than 6 million people in need of food aid for survival.

Many have been displaced from their homes and farms, making it impossible to grow their own food.