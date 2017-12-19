Forces deployed in Wau ahead of Christmas

Wau state government has deployed security officers around public places within Wau to ensure safety for the residents of the town.

The state Police Commissioner said police officers are stationed at market places, the churches and other social gathering places ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The joint operation has been ordered to provide security for everyone in Wau town, said Maj Gen Chol Thuc.

“There are sixteen security teams deployed, and we have sixteen stations that we named within Wau town,” he added.

“The joint forces will be at their stations for protection, they will not obstruct the movements of any civilian.”

Last year, the state government banned gathering during Christmas and New Year due to tensions within Wau.

However, this year, the public is free to organize parties and celebrate freely.