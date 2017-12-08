Forces deployed in W. Lakes after renewed clashes

Authorities in Western Lakes say a joint security force has been sent to northern Rumbek to quell an ongoing inter-clan fighting which has already claimed over 60 lives.

The violence, which erupted on Wednesday, is related to a land dispute in Malek County, according to Bol Machok, the state minister of information.

He told Eye Radio that the state government is trying to restore calm after renewed fighting.

“The state government has intervened because this morning there was another fighting which escalated again,” said Mr Machok.

“The fighting according to the report that I continue to receive, they are still continuing but the government has already rushed in with all the mechanisms required in arresting such a situation.”

Machok urged leaders of the two communities – Pakam and Rup – to stop the fighting and solve the matter through dialogue.