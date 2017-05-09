Forces deployed to quell inter-clan fighting in Gogrial

Security forces have been deployed in Penyder Kuech and Ariath localities to separate two communities that have been fighting in Gogrial state.

The State Minister of Information, Ariech Mayar Ariech said the two communities of Apouk and Aguok have been fighting for the last two days, forcing the state government to intervene with the organized forces.

He said they have declared the areas within the clashing communities a no-gun-zone area.

“No gun area between Agouk and Apouk, the government of Gogrial is going to deploy a permanent intervention force in area of Apouk and Agouk,” said Ariech.



Mr. Ariech also said they have requested the national government to sent them more forces to contain violence in the state.

Local leaders have been asked to pursue peaceful coexistence among the two communities through dialogue, while the state government enforces a disarmament exercise.

“[the] government is preparing to bring this two warring communities leaders together to talk among themselves so that they have some kind of local peace talk, and cease the fighting, then the government of Gogrial state is planning for comprehensive disarmament,” Ariech added.

The reason behind the recent clashes between the two communities is not known.